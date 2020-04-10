There’s the potential for severe weather to hit this area Sunday night into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s likely much of the southeast will have the potential for a severe thunderstorm outbreak causing damaging winds, heavy rains and the possibility of hail or tornadoes.
Prior to that, low temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30s bringing in the potential for frost from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Sensitive outdoor vegetation could be killed if left uncovered.
The high is supposed to recover to a more spring-like feel in the 70s but also moving into Sunday there’s an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through early Monday.
On top of the possibility of storms there is the risk of flash flooding with two to three inches of rain forecast over North Georgia over a thirty-six hour period with locally higher amounts likely in areas where strong thunderstorms persist for prolonged period of time.