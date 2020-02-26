Fort Oglethorpe is continuing its upgrades at City Hall by upgrading the HVAC system that services the police department at the back of the complex.
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, Building, Planning and Zoning Director Rick Quarles presented a bid recommendation to the council and gave some information about the existing system’s deficiencies.
“The Department of Building, Planning and Zoning recommends approval of a purchase to replace the 20-ton HVAC rooftop unit from Air Comfort in the amount of $24,798.14,” Quarles said.
Quarles explained that current unit is past its prime and that it’s been in service for more than 35 years.
“The existing HVAC system servicing the police area has reached the end of its useful life and is beyond repair,” Quarles explained. “The unit is original to the building and the design was based on 1983 code requirements.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase by way of a 5-0 vote.
This latest upgrade piggybacks other upgrades at City Hall over the past couple of years that have included replacement of other fading HVAC units; painting of the building’s exterior, and remodeling of the courtroom where public meetings are held.