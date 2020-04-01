As of noon Wednesday, April 1, the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Catoosa County remained at four, with no deaths. Walker County now has two cases, up from one case reported Tuesday evening, and no deaths.
There was one confirmed case in Dade County by noon Wednesday. Whitfield has 10 cases and one death, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday, March 29, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday, March 25.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Meanwhile, 139 Georgians have died of coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported at noon Wednesday.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus across Georgia has risen to 4,638 (up from 4,117 Tuesday evening), of whom 952 were hospitalized. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 139, up from 125 Tuesday evening. Across Georgia, 20,326 people have been tested.