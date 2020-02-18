Catoosa County residents remain critical of the new public speaking policy at commission meetings, claiming officials didn’t follow the proper process to implement such a rule.
On Jan. 21, the county’s Board of Commissioners approved a resolution making it mandatory for residents to complete a sign-up form and turn it into the county clerk before speaking on issues during public meetings.
That resolution was passed after a trial period that began in August. At the time the temporary rules were put in place, commissioners agreed to test the waters for six months before voting on anything permanent, but residents are upset that the vote was taken ahead of schedule after only five months.
“I’d just like to say how disappointed I am in the four commissioners who voted yes on the resolution last meeting,” Resident Anthony Sims said. “First of all, it’s only been five months and we were told six as a trial time.”
When the Jan. 21 vote occurred, Commissioners Steven Henry, Jim Cutler, Jeff Long, and Chuck Harris voted for it, with District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens the only one in opposition.
Sims says he’s upset not only that the rule was made permanent before the agreed-upon trial time was up, but also that commissioners aren’t listening to the input from residents.
“I cannot believe that even back in August when this was brought up by residents, Catoosa County voters said no back then and they were ignored,” Sims said. “I hope the four of you are fully aware of what you’ve showed the voters of Catoosa County. You’ve basically said that the very same people who put you in those seats do not matter. I left from the last meeting feeling very disrespected by the four who chose to pass rule with no regard for the voter’s input.”
Sims added that Chairman Henry specifically has lost his vote.
“We as the voters will remember your actions in the upcoming elections,” Sims said.
Keith community resident Nick Ware, who’s been vocal about his displeasure with the new policy since it was first mentioned in August, claims commissioners didn’t follow the proper “home rule” process for adopting the resolution per Article IX, Section II of the Georgia Constitution regarding Home Rule for Counties and Municipalities.
The article states that “local acts may be amended or repealed by a resolution or ordinance duly adopted at two regular consecutive meetings of the county governing authority not less than seven nor more than 60 days apart. A notice containing a synopsis of the proposed amendment or repeal shall be published in the official county organ once a week for three weeks within a period of 60 days immediately preceding its final adoption.”
“The way I see it, your resolution amendment is not valid,” Ware said. “In those five months, Mr. Chairman, did you send out a notice to the people of the county of this change like our Georgia Constitution states in article nine? In those five months, did you have two consecutive meetings back-to-back to discuss that were seven to 60 days apart?”
Since the new policy was first brought up in August, Ware has continuously insisted that the policy of signing up before hand impedes the rights of each resident’s freedom of speech. Now, he’s adamant that the resolution was passed without following the proper protocol.
“I respectfully acknowledge your resolution to be invalid in the county of Catoosa and I proclaim that it has no power of authority over the residents of Catoosa County,” Ware said. “Your agreement with this resolution was a vote made to govern yourselves and I plan to hold you accountable for it in 2020.”
Both Sims and Ware spoke their minds in the public appearances portion of the night’s agenda, which did not include any direct feedback from Commission Chairman Steven Henry or the rest of the board.
In addition to Sims and Ware, residents George Battersby and Cherise Miller also spoke on the issue.
Battersby compared the sign-up form to “a permission slip we have to sign like we’re in high school,” while Miller said she’s disappointed in how much things have changed in how the meetings are run.
“I have nothing personal against any of you. I’ve told you this before,” Miller said. “I’m just really disappointed by how you’ve structured our county government. I would like to see our county commissioners and county manager and work for us (the public).”
At the end of the meeting, during the commissioners' comments section, Henry didn’t respond directly to the criticisms, but did say that he and the board are honoring the constitution and doing their part to run meetings in an appropriate manner.
“I do also want to point out -- no matter what some people think -- the oath of office that we take says we support the constitution of the United States,” Henry said. “We take that serious.”
“We’re all up here for the same reason. We’re all here for every citizen of Catoosa County,” Commissioner Chuck Harris added.