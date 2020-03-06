Catoosa County first responders had a busy couple of days in early February, which resulted in crews saving lives on back-to-back days.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Catoosa County Fire Chief Randy Camp recognized some of his firefighters, as well as local sheriff’s deputies and EMTs for their collective work saving two people over the course of February’s first weekend.
“It was a multiple-agency response, which typically happens, but these two days, back-to-back, I wanted to take the time to recognize some of our outstanding personnel,” Chief Camp said. “On February 1, Catoosa Station 6 was dispatched with Puckett EMS 227, and the Sheriff’s Office to a call in the Boynton community where a 14-year-old male was having seizures.”
Camp said Lt. Dustin Romans with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department arrived and determined the teen to be in cardiac arrest.
Soon after, fire crews arrived and began administering CPR and airway management to the victim.
Once paramedics arrived, they began EKG monitoring, got an IV going for the boy, and transported him to the hospital.
“Today, the patient is alive after a short stay in the hospital,” Camp said. “We would like to commend the efforts of these individuals with life-saving awards.”
The next day, on Feb. 2, Camp said, Catoosa Squad 9 responded to a scene where they found the patient unresponsive on the floor of a residence.
Crews administered multiple rounds of CPR and an electric shock. Paramedics were able to re-establish the man’s pulse, and he began breathing on his own again by the time he arrived at the hospital.
“The last time we checked, the patient made a full recovery without any neurological deficits,” Camp said.
Overall, Camp said, both calls highlighted not only the talented first responders the community employs, but also how well different agencies can collaborate when the need arises.
“I think this showcases the work of all three agencies to work together to save a life.”