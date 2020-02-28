Catoosa County’s recreation leagues will roll out some new equipment this season after officials approved the purchase of more than $7,000 worth of new equipment for several sports.
During the Feb. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Conduff explained that her department recently collected bids for several different equipment needs and relayed her recommendation to the board.
“The Recreation Department recently opened bids for various uniforms and equipment,” Conduff said. “Six vendors provided us with bids and we are seeking to award purchase for the various equipment from those various vendors. The funding will come from the 2020 recreation budget.”
The equipment includes batting tees, baseballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, equipment bags, whistles, scorebooks, and other miscellaneous sporting equipment and uniforms in the total amount of $7,707.31.
The board unanimously approved the expenditure with a 5-0 vote.
After the vote, District 4 Commissioner Jim Cutler asked about the interest in leagues in light of the county and multiple rec associations combining for the upcoming year.
“Caitlin, just out of curiosity, how many children have signed up so far?” Cutler asked.
“We have 582 right now and it’s picking up, so I think we’ll hit the 600 mark,” Conduff replied. “Everybody wants to be a part of this new transition and we’re getting a lot of buy-in right now.”