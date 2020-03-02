Catoosa County officials have shot down a re-zoning request by a developer who planned to build an 87-unit housing development for seniors on South Wooten Road.
During the Feb. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, officials heard from multiple residents who are afraid the project would not only create additional traffic congestion along the well-traveled road, but also that it wouldn’t mesh well with the agricultural land that surrounds it.
The official request was to re-zone the 19-plus-acre tract from A-1 (agricultural) to RTZ (medium density residential).
According to Zoning Director James Davis, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the request with conditions on Jan. 28 before coming to the BOC for final approval.
Glenda Johnson, a resident of South Wooten Road, says her family’s land is next to the site in question. She also added that during her time as a bus driver, she’s experience heavy traffic and a narrow road.
“It’s a little bitty road with lots of activity,” Johnson said. “I’m the first house that’s going to be there right beside it. There are mornings at 5:30 that I’m just sitting there waiting to get out . That’s a mess of traffic that’s coming with this -- it’s already there without it.”
Nick Fairchild, who also lives near the site, says his property and others are classified as agricultural for a reason.
“We’ve been there 20-something years and my wife’s family has owned it since the mid-1960s,” Fairchild said. “We’ve had cows, we’ve had chickens, pigs, turkeys, and hopefully in the next two weeks, the state is supposed to pass the hemp bill. Hopefully (then) my lower four acres will be planted in hemp. I don’t know who wants to smell that and cow manure everyday. It’s going to be a constant complaint.”
Fairchild added that he’s even considered moving if the development was to come to fruition.
“I’ve thought I might just sell mine out and move somewhere else,” Fairchild said. “That’s the point that I’m at. I don’t want my kids there with all those houses. That’s not why we bought it.”
Mike Price with MAP Engineers tried to address some of the issues that were brought up by residents.
Price explained that the homes will be aimed at those 55 years old and up, and that they’ll be offered in the $210,000 to $220,000 price range. He also talked about the concerning traffic issues.
“It (the development) is looking at going to those 55 and up,” Price said. “The entrance to this development is within 300 feet of Highway 41, so you’ve got direct access to a major road. This is not having to travel back roads to get there. It’s within 300 feet.”
As for the status of the roads, Price said the developer would be more than willing to get the roads up to county standard and would make buyers aware of the nearby agriculture areas when sales of homes begin to take place.
“This is a definitive plan. This isn’t a zoning and then we’re going to go figure it out later. This is the plan,” Price assured. “What we will do is, we will put a disclosure statement on every unit sold that states that those that are purchasing lots -- that there is agricultural uses that are in the area and therefore you may have smells or barnyard animals you may hear.”
Price added that sewer will be run out to the development and that easements would be extended to neighboring properties interested in tying onto that system.
District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens said he’s all for development and offering housing to senior citizens, but stressed that he does have concerns about the size and status of South Wooten Road.
“I’ve been almost run over out there before,” Stephens said. “You’re putting this amount of homes, that’s beautiful -- everything here looks great, but we’ve got to come up with better infrastructure in my opinion than what we have. I really am concerned for the safety of the people there. It’s a great area, but it is congested and it is dangerous.”
After the discussion, Commissioner Jim Cutler made a motion to deny the request, which was ultimately approved by a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Stephens, Cutler and Chuck Harris voted "yes," with Chairman Henry and Commissioner Jeff Long voting "no."