Catoosa County officials, in a 3-2 vote, narrowly approved a re-zoning request for a 98-lot subdivision development near Westside Elementary School even though some residents have expressed concerns about road quality and traffic congestion.
During the Feb. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Zoning Director James Davis explained the request for the property, which is being developed by prominent local businessman Emerson Russell.
According to Davis the request would change from agricultural to a multi-home.
“Applicant Emerson Russell with Lee Parkway Property Trust is requesting the properties be re-zoned from A-1 to PUD (Planned Unit Development), Davis said. “Mr. Russell has requested the rezoning to develop a 98-lot subdivision on the property. Planning and Zoning approved the request during the Jan. 28 meeting 5-0 with conditions and there was opposition at the meeting.”
The development is off North Avenue in Rossville, which would seemingly add to the congestion that already exists along not only North Avenue, but also Sutton Avenue and Walker Road.
Elizabeth Pace, who lives right near the school, charged the board members with thinking long and hard about every aspect of their decision to re-zone.
“It’s not that I’m against building and building up Catoosa County -- my problem with the development on Sutton, North, and Walker Road area is the width of the roads,” Pace said.
Pace said that some of the roads aren’t wide enough to accommodate the current traffic flow much less additional cars each day.
She also claimed that Westside Elementary School being right at Sutton Avenue and North Avenue means that school traffic would be greater with the addition of so many more homes.
“I’m saying that I would like you to really seriously consider what you’re going to do with those roads before any development is considered on this property because it’s going to cause a congested area, which we already have with Lakeview Drive, Cloud Springs Road, and Mack Smith Road,” Pace said. “I live off of Sutton and it really is a concern to me about how this is all developing and nobody’s addressing the infrastructure of the roads that have to handle the traffic and the population that you’re putting on them.”
District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens agreed with some of the road issues, claiming he drives over them all the time with his garbage service business and realizes how narrow some of them are.
“I personally drive those roads every week with my business and I know there are times where I have to pull my truck over to let people by. Mailboxes are hanging over. If there’s a big truck or somebody pulling a trailer or whatever, it’s tight,” Stephens said.
While explaining the overall process, Davis explained that developers are tasked sometimes with bringing roads up to certain standards to coincide with developments.
As far as trying to help with some of the traffic congestion, Russell pointed out that he and another developer donated land at Mack Smith Road and Steele Road last year that was used by the city of Fort Oglethorpe to construct a round-a-bout.
“Thad Hunt and I donated about and acre and a half to two acres of land to put that round-a-bout in there at Steele Road and Mack Smith, so we try to work every way that we can with the cities and the counties to try to make it good for everybody. It’s not just a one-sided situation.”
Before a vote was taken, Commissioner Jeff Long and Zoning Director Davis explained that the request is just for the zoning so Russell and his group can move forward with their plans, and that road upgrades and traffic flow are things that would be evaluated later on.
“This is just a re-zoning request,” Davis assured. “It’s just a step basically in the development of property.
Davis explained that meetings will be held about roads, stormwater, plans, utilities, and several other details before a building permit will or would ever be issued.
“There’s still a lot to do. This is just one step in the process,” Davis said. “Nothing is signed off on until it all meets county specifications. It’s a lengthy process; it’s nothing that happens over night.
"I’ll tell you I won’t issue a building permit – if it’s a substandard county road, my office can’t issue a building permit until it meets the road widths.”
When Chairman Steven Henry asked for a roll call vote, he voted in favor of the re-zoning alongside Jim Cutler and Jeff Long. Stephens and Chuck Harris voted no.