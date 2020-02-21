Catoosa County has agreed on a contract for the design and construction of a new concessions and restroom building at the Poplar Springs ball field complex in Ringgold.
During the Feb. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Conduff presented the board with her recommendation for the work.
“I’m here to seek approval to enter into a contract with an architectural firm Carlson & Carlson Architects for the Poplar Springs ball field concession restroom building,” Conduff said. “It’ll be for design and construction services and the funding will be from the 2014 SPLOST.”
Per the agreement, the Dalton-based firm will assist in the master planning of the park, providing contract documents for bidding, bidding and negotiation, and construction administration. The contract includes a lump sum cost of $9,500 for all the services provided by Carlson & Carlson.
Before a vote was taken, District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens asked Conduff about how the project would accommodate those with disabilities.
“These plans -- are they going to have adequate parking for the handicapped,” Stephens asked.
“Yes,” Conduff replied. “That’s one thing that we mentioned to them that we need. As you go into the park, you go down the slope and you’ve got a very small area, so we’ve asked to extend that.”
Stephens said the handicap access needed to be a priority because of past instances where people had trouble getting to certain areas.
“If it’s a senior or a handicapped person who needs to come in there -- a guy turned his wheelchair over in there one time I was there,” Stephens recalled.
Conduff said the focus will be making the area accessible for any and everyone.
“That’s the goal -- to get us up to standard and have grandparents and everybody come out to see the little ones play,”
Conduff added that the county is doing its part to get all the facilities up to a higher standard.
“A lot of our facilities were not up to par where they should be in order to make them accessible to everybody, so by doing this it will make it easier for us to schedule more games over at Poplar Springs because it is more of a central area for a lot of our participants,” Conduff explained. “We will make it more accessible and we’ll have a little bit more going on over in that area.”
The board unanimously approved the contract, as well as the termination of a previous lease agreement with the Boynton Recreation Association regarding the Boynton sports complex.
According the County Attorney Chad Young, terminating the lease agreement is a logical step after the county and the various recreation associations from the cities have joined together a unified sports group.
“This is kind of the last part of the housekeeping that we need to do in the consolidation of the plan between the country recreation department and our rec associations,” Young explained. “Presently, there’s a lease out there from 2012 for the Boynton facilities where the Boynton Recreation Association would provide the programs. The county owns the facilities and maintains them, but the Recreation Association has certain duties. Under the new organization that’s going to take place in the county for recreation, that won’t be the case anymore.”
Young added that both sides are aware of the need to terminate the former agreement.
“This has all been discussed with the associations. It’s not like we’re springing anything on anybody,” Young said.