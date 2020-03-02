Catoosa County officials have agreed to let the Economic Development Authority use a portion of earmarked SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds to relocate a gas line in order to make a tract of land more appealing for development purposes.
During the Feb. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young discussed the relocation, as well as how it will impact a parcel of land in the North Georgia Business Park.
“In the 2019 SPLOST that the voters approved, $8 million was allocated to economic development. From that fund, the development authority (EDA) is requesting that the board allocate an amount not to exceed $1.38 million to relocate the existing gas line that runs across the business park/industrial park property,” Young said.
Young explained that the gas line’s current location impacts how the property can be developed if it were to be sold.
“When that property was purchased, we knew about this issue -- that the gas line cuts across the corner of the property, bisects it, and leaves a triangle out there,” Young said. “If you don’t relocate the gas line over to the property line, you won’t have as much usable, develop-able property.”
According to Young, the EDA has been in contact with the gas company and they have a specific process and procedure they use.
“This request is just for a portion of their SPLOST funds for that purpose,” Young said.
Chairman Steven Henry says funds were allocated for the relocation in the 2019 SPLOST plans
“If you left it where it is, you’d have about a one- or two-acre little triangle. Otherwise, if you move it (the gas line) over, you can get that one or two acres back into your whole parcel,” Young said. “It’s going to maximize the available land you can use for development projects on that site.”
Ultimately, the board unanimous approved the allocation of funds by way of a 5-0 vote.
County licensing
In other business during the meeting, Colonnade Director Lora Ogden requested and received approval for renewal of the county’s annual contract with American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) regarding the music that is used in the county’s buildings and phone systems.
“We use their music throughout the county in public buildings, for background music on our phone system, and for our hold music,” Ogden explained. “We have to pay a licensing fee each year and we’re just asking for that renewal.”
The cost of the contract renewal for the year is $712.