Catoosa County has adopted a formal policy for how it handles burials and cremations of those in the county whose families can’t afford the cost.
During the Feb. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young explained the new policy and how the process will work for those who lose family members with the inability to pay for funeral or cremation services.
“It’s a set of formal policies regarding burial or cremation of individuals who die within Catoosa County who are indigent, meaning either they themselves, or their immediate family do not have sufficient funds to bury or provide a decent cremation or burial of their remains,” Young said.
According to Young, Georgia law provides that the county where a person who is indigent dies is responsible for providing for their burial or cremation.
“The county has always done this in the past, but has not had a formal application process or formal policies to let management know to treat every situation the same,” Young explained. "Essentially, the policies provide that if a next of kin applies, they would sign an affidavit under oath that the individual who died had no assets, nor did his or her immediate family, and they request that the county provide the funding that’s available.”
The funding available for said instances is $550.
“That’s the amount ($550) that a funeral home within the county would accept to perform a cremation,” Young said. “The individual would not only have to sign this affidavit, but it provides that if for some reason there were funds found in the estate, that the county would be reimbursed and any funeral homes who participate in this program would accept the $550 to perform the service.”
The board unanimously approved the new policy, and likewise approved a utilities easement agreement with North Georgia EMC regarding the work going on with the county’s fuel station.
“This is a proposed approval to grant a utility easement to North Georgia EMC. This is where the Public Works maintenance is relocating the fuel station used by the county from the courthouse out to the Sheriff’s Department property where it would be more user-friendly,” Young said.
The closing of the courthouse fuel station and the creation of a new one at the sheriff’s department is part of the county’s fuel management overhaul plan that was approved last year.
Young says the easement agreement is a standard practice for such a project.
“North Georgia Electric will be supplying power to the new fuel station, so they just need their standard hold harmless and easement right-of-way agreement so they can put in their power pole power lines.”