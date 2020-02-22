The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) ongoing Ga. 151 (Alabama Highway) widening and reconstruction project will take longer than expected to complete and will cost $1.5 million more than originally expected, officials say.
Work on the project initially began in July 2017 with a projected completion date of December 2020.
Officials with GDOT now say the construction timeline has been pushed back almost 10 months.
“The revised completion date is Sept. 16, 2021,” said GDOT’s District 6 Communications Officer Joe Schulman. “We are on schedule to meet this date. However, this could change, depending on the weather.”
In addition to the change in completion date, Schulman says the cost has also gone up on the project. The project was bid out to Marietta, Ga.-based C.W. Matthews Construction in the spring of 2017 at a cost of $34,596,916.
“There were changes made to the construction,” Schulman said. “As a result, the new contract amount is $36,141,548.60.”
Some of the first work tackled as part of the project was the bridge replacement work. That phase, as well as the continued widening of Alabama Highway and the I-75 interchange ramps has created multiple detours and traffic delays for motorists in the area.
While not ideal, the detours and shifts in traffic flow are necessary in order to get the work finished in some areas.
Schulman says the public will face more detours and lane adjustments in the future.
“Traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes (northern side) of SR 151 in the next few weeks so the existing eastbound lanes can be constructed to finished grade and the remaining existing bridge over I-75 can be demolished,” Schulman explained. “There will also be shifts to the new southbound on and off ramps during the upcoming traffic shift.”
Schulman added that there’s also more work to be done on the bridge over I-75.
“In the upcoming months, there will be minor shifts to complete each section of staging until traffic is placed in the final alignment,” Schulman said. “The northbound on and off ramps will be completed after the last section of bridge over I-75 is complete.”
When first announced, the project’s described goal was to provide local and through traffic along Ga. 151 with a roadway that would adequately serve current and future travel demands and provide the public with a safer driving environment.
The Ga. 151 improvements are part of the Chattanooga Urban Area Transportation Study and involve the multi-laning of this primarily north-south corridor in Ringgold.
The project also provides for future expansion of I-75 with a longer bridge and relocated ramps.
As far as the current construction and future detours go, GDOT officials have urged motorists to be as safe as possible when traveling through the construction zones and detours.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention, and watch for workers,” GDOT officials said via press release. “Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions on our highways statewide. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.”