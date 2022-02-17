A controversial housing development approved last fall will bring a 156-unit affordable housing development to Rossville.
The Gateway at Rossville development will consist of three-story buildings that will include 18 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units. Rental rates will be structured for households in the $26,055 to $47,100 income bracket, with rents anticipated to be $760 for a one-bedroom, $910 for a two-bedroom and $1,050 for a three-bedroom unit.
Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield cast the tie-breaking vote Oct. 14 that will allow developers to proceed with the development across the street from Ridgeland High School on Happy Valley Road. Commissioner Mark Askew stated nowhere in Walker County has a larger or greater need for affordable housing than that area.
Throughout the rezone process, which was repeated after it was learned that the county failed to hold the second required public hearing, opponents argued that the increased traffic would exacerbate existing traffic issues and potentially increase accidents at the intersection of Ga. 2 and Happy Valley Road.
Gateway’s multi-family housing development will utilize the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is not Section 8 and does not result in a separate rent schedule for residents based on income, said Josh Mandell, a developer with The Gateway Companies, during the rezone process.
Gateway will conduct credit and criminal background checks on all prospective tenants. Gateway currently manages nearly 15,000 apartment units across several states, including about 40 communities in Georgia, according to the developer.
Mandell said the proposed development will generate more than $105,000 annually in property taxes, $500,000 in sales taxes from construction, $200,000 in local permit and tap fees in addition to the $25 million capital investment. It would also create 150-200 direct and indirect construction jobs.
The county previously approved a planned unit development of nearly 500 houses, to be built over the next five to seven years, at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Battlefield Parkway.