Local McDonald's owner-operator Jim Aaron is offering free coffee to first responders and health care employees, as well as free breakfast and lunch to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care staff and children under 12 can enjoy the free offers at the Rome, Turner McCall, Martha Berry, Summerville, LaFayette and Chickamauga restaurant locations in north Georgia.
Responders will receive a hot or iced coffee at any size. Children 12 years and under (with parent/guardian and child present) can choose from a sausage biscuit, McChicken biscuit or jelly biscuit for breakfast (7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday) and a regular hamburger, cheeseburger or four-piece McNugget for lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday).