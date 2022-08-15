Lindsey Graham in a March 2022 file photo.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in a March 2022 file photo. (Yuri Gripas/Abacas Press/TNS)

 Yuri Gripas/Abacas Press/TNS

ATLANTA - A federal judge Monday, Aug. 15, ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Graham, R-S.C., received a subpoena late last month to answer questions about two phone calls he allegedly made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after Democrat Joe Biden carried the Peach State on his way to winning the presidency over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In