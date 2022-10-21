ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been ordered to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, Oct. 20, that Graham is not shielded as a member of Congress from testifying about matters that don’t directly involve legislative business.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

