ATLANTA - The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday, Nov. 1, to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

