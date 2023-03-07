LIFT Youth Center teens

The LIFT Youth Center Inc. of Ringgold announced that it is one of 21 nonprofit organizations “selected from around the world to receive grant funding from the Hollister Confidence Project.”

LIFT received a $50,000 grant to help with its work in building better mental health and greater confidence in the youth of the Ringgold area through its free after-school programs for sixth through 12th graders, focusing on art, music, outdoor and community activities, support groups and more.

