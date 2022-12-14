ATLANTA - Georgia should add 2,400 slots for serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and communities in next year’s budget, a state Senate study committee recommended Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“We’re looking at hopefully being able to eliminate the waiting list over a three-year period,” said state Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, co-chairwoman of the committee.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

