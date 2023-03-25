Part of the American Legion building in Rossville has been repurposed in the best of ways. It now houses a cafe open to the public and dedicated to carrying on the work the Legion has been doing for so long.
Judy Nihiser, who comes from a family with more than its share of military members, is a 12-year member of the Legion’s Auxiliary and is the person heading up the project.
“The building had a bar area that wasn’t really being used,” says Nihiser. “We already had a commercial kitchen and we needed a better way than events to raise money for all the help we try to give veterans and the community.”
Thus was born Legion Cafe and in-house bakery. It’s only been open since March 13, but it already has a distinct personality and some amazing menu and take-home items.
The cafe, while a means to raise funds, is also an outreach. Its in-house bakery, run by an Auxiliary member and veteran named Tiffany, makes and delivers free birthday cakes for veterans and others in nursing homes or bound to their own homes.
The American Legion Auxiliary helps in many ways other than food. “We’ve helped veterans when they haven’t been able to pay utility bills or find resources or get to doctor appointments,” says Nihiser. “We helped one gentleman when his heat and air went out and he needed a new system.”
The Auxiliary has paid off children’s lunch bills at schools, bought sporting equipment for schools, and it has a program that provides meals for high school football players on game days.
Then there’s Christmas. The Auxiliary provides gifts and breakfast with Santa for 100 children each year. “We collect the children’s wish lists,” says Nihiser, “and shop for them personally.” The focus is on foster children, children in shelters with their moms, and Veteran families.
The group, which is a 501(c)(19) -- a nonprofit designation for military groups, also works with the Chattanooga Food Bank to distribute food where it’s needed every three months and holds a luncheon and Bingo for seniors every two months.
The menu at the cafe includes specialty sandwiches and coffees and other drinks and the in-house bakery offers everything from individual treats and bitsy cakes to cupcakes and wedding cakes.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.