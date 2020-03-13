Walker County and its sole commissioner are being sued for not producing an email that warns against potential allegations of sex-based discrimination within the county government and showing favoritism in promoting a personal friend as the transit manager.
Elliot Pierce filed the lawsuit March 12 after the county did not provide an email dated Jan. 16 from Human Resources Director Sharleen Robinson to Whitfield in response to Pierce's Open Records Act request earlier this month for all emails during the period Jan. 1-31, 2020, and containing the exact phrase “payroll records.” According to the lawsuit, the county's response on March 9 omitted that email and did not cite privilege or any other reason for doing so.
“I believe the phrase from the Georgia Constitution, 'Public officers are the trustees and servants of the people and are at all times amenable to them.' is important and should be upheld at all times by our leaders,” Pierce wrote in an email when asked about the lawsuit. “It’s what compelled me to bring this complaint.”
The lawsuit cites failure to provide the email and any other pertinent documents as the motivation for the lawsuit.
Robinson's email outlines several items she said she needed to discuss with the commissioner, including contracts Whitfield had not signed, “improper handing” of drug screens by the testing administrator, CHI Memorial, and concerns that a pattern of actions could demonstrate favoritism in promoting a friend and discrimination against more than one female employee of the county.
“Please understand the spirit in which I submit this email,” Robinson's email said. “I see potential legal difficulties ahead that could be very costly to the county. It is my duty to raise the signal and help us to avoid these problems.”
Robinson said she had heard rumors that Whitfield's friend, Mike Smith, would be promoted from patch truck driver to transit manager and would be paid $25 per hour; however, she advised the position needed to be reposted due to the length of the job vacancy and to allow other employees to apply. A few days before the rumors started, the pair had been seen sitting in Whitfield's truck in the Department of Family and Children Services parking lot.
“April Tabor has been working as acting manager for two years. She has no disciplinary actions and no write-ups of any kind,” the email states. “What would be the justification in demoting or terminating her? It will be perceived as the Commissioner taking care of his friend at her expense. If her performance is below par, why hasn't that been addressed? What efforts to help her improve have been made?
“To complicate that perception, accurate or not, is the very real fact that April Tabor has not been paid for the position for which she has been been (sic) made responsible. She continues to draw $13.00 an hour, which is dispatcher rate, even though Jennifer Pickard, who ran the program as an Administrative Assistant, made $15.00 an hour. Given that these are two female employees, how do we justify placing a male, with no previous Transit experience, over the program at $25.00 an hour? It will be virtually impossible to defend a charge of discrimination based on gender. This is especially true given the pending lawsuit that charges the very same treatment in another department under the Commissioner's Office. It will not take a deep investigation to find that female department heads under the Commissioner do tend to make less than their male counterparts, and that there is another department being run by a female, without the promotion or pay increase to the rate the former manager had.”
If alleged, a discrimination complaint could lead to an investigation by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, as well as a complaint with the Department of Labor for violation of the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act and investigation for additional violations of federal labor laws.
Whitfield, Matt Harris and Perry Lamb qualified earlier this month to run as Republicans for the chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
Pierce denied political motivations behind his complaint.
“I’ve known Perry Lamb for about a year,” Pierce wrote in an email. “We met after I publicly called for Commissioner Whitfield to make use of state programs and funding to clean up a massive tire dump on Ridgeland Road. It’s still there today.
“I decided to support Perry Lamb after our second meeting at a forum last fall where he proposed an ethics pledge and called on candidates to sign it. Commissioner Whitfield was the lone candidate to decline. I am volunteering and advocating for Perry Lamb because he has proposed policies that ensure the public’s business is conducted out in the open.”
The lawsuit seeks the production of that email, as well as any other responsive documents, and recovery of reasonable attorney's and litigation fees related to the lawsuit; however, Pierce is not seeking any other payment.
Pierce directed this newspaper's request for comment on the lawsuit to attorney David Lockhart, who filed the lawsuit in Walker County Superior Court.
Neither Lockhart nor Whitfield had not responded to a request for comment as of 1 p.m. on March 13.