To a packed room at the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 7, newly elected chairman Larry Black opened the public comments part of the meeting with some observations and thoughts about free speech.
“Free speech is not an absolute,” Black said. “U.S. law does recognize a number of important restrictions to free speech.”
Black went on to list some restrictions: obscenity, fraud, child pornography, harassment, incitement to illegal conduct, true threats, and “other commercial applications.”
Black said he spent time reviewing recordings of board meetings from 2021 and 2022 and heard the following during the public comments segments:
- Accusations of impeding free speech
- Accusations of board members being pompous and arrogant and violating the Ninth amendment
- Accusations of board members lying to the public
- Requests for board members to be more open
- Board members being asked who is wining and dining commissioners to get them to lease dump trucks instead of buying them
- Board questioned about attending a work conference and spending $159 and keeping the meeting a secret
- Accusations about ambulance contracts
- Demands for a forensic audit
- Accusations that the board’s vaccine policy discriminates against those who do not choose to be vaccinated
- Discussions of bribery and forms of slavery regarding vaccine policy
- Accusations of suppressing information by not airing meetings on Facebook anymore
- Accusations of lying and a recommendation that commissioners “recalibrate their minds”
- Accusations of the county not having real county attorneys
- Board being told that “some folks have more sense than all five commissioners put together”
- Accusations of board collusion on board appointments
- Accusations of a “senator’s cartel of corruption”
“But, even after all the contentious meetings and hurtful comments,” Black concluded, “I see most of the commissioners on this board staying positive and serving the county residents as they were elected to do.”
Black said the board will continue to professionally conduct the business of the county and will continue to try to improve.
“In closing," Black said, “let me say this. We recognize your rights to free speech, but I also ask you to consider using your five minutes to tell this board of issues in our county – your county – that we can listen to and possibly help with.”
“Most of the time,” Black said, “this board cannot help you with state or federal issues, but we can help you with local issues, problems or concerns that you have here in Catoosa County.”