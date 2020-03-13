Lane Funeral Home & Crematory-South Crest Chapel in Rossville remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Lane Funeral Home & Crematory-South Crest Chapel will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them.
A member of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), Lane Funeral Home & Crematory-South Crest Chapel regularly receives information via NFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States. NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And according to the CDC, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may choose either burial or cremation as usual.
“At Lane Funeral Home & Crematory-South Crest Chapel we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve. We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials.”
Our staff remains vigilant about cleaning our facilities and ensuring we’re all following recommended healthy habits, such as staying home when sick, washing our hands, and covering coughs and sneezes. The CDC and our local public health officials have offered a lot of helpful guidance for businesses on this topic, which we continue to follow.”
If the staff of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory-South Crest Chapel can be of assistance, please contact us at 706-866-5151.