Time flies, as the Lakeview High School Class of 1958 can tell you. Nineteen graduates and 15 spouses got together at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 28 to mark 64 years since graduation. The last reunion they held was in 2018, also at Park Place.

Since that last reunion, the world has been topsy-turvy with the Covid-19 pandemic, so the graduates were especially thankful to finally be able to gather.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

