Members of the Lakeview High School Class of 1958 gathered Sept. 28 for a class reunion. Pictured, front row, from left: Pat Holcomb Warren, Martie Williams, Rovena Shoemaker Wade, Sybil McNair L'heurux, Marie Hays, Evonne Evans, Bobby Drake; second row: Ben Holcomb, David L'heurux, Don Hays (behind L'heurux), Gene Wade, Judy Owens (behind Rovena Wade), Judy Hayes, (blue and white shirt), Dot Eslinger, Bobby Reeves (behind Bobby Drake), Brenda Dalton Pargeon, Elizabeth Reminger, Mildred Fisher Turnipseed; third row: Steve Robinson, Luther Eslinger, Tommy Owens, Darrell Hutton, Tommy McCloud, Lawrence Hayes, Marion Holbrook, Dan Robinsion, Addie Mae Robinson.
Contributed
The Lakeview High School Class of 1958 held a class reunion at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe to celebrate 64 years since graduation.
Time flies, as the Lakeview High School Class of 1958 can tell you. Nineteen graduates and 15 spouses got together at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe on Sept. 28 to mark 64 years since graduation. The last reunion they held was in 2018, also at Park Place.
Since that last reunion, the world has been topsy-turvy with the Covid-19 pandemic, so the graduates were especially thankful to finally be able to gather.
“Everyone in the class is 82 or 83 now,” said Pat Warren, one of the organizers of this year’s reunion. (Warren and fellow graduate Brenda Pargeon were co-organizers.)
“Four people were on walkers or using canes,” said Warren, “but everyone got around good. Everyone was mingling and sharing stories. The atmosphere at Park Place was great and they had the tables set up so it was easy for us to get around.”
A lot of talk was what you might expect among people in their early eighties, said Warren. “People were sharing stories about falls and other accidents and how they were healing.”
“But,” said Warren, “they were also talking about their active lives, traveling and things like that. Some even still work jobs. They were talking about what they want to do next, too. It was really impressive.”
There were quite a few travelers among the graduates. “One couple was headed to Minnesota in their RV after our reunion,” Warren said. “One lady who was recovering from an injury was looking forward to a trip to Nova Scotia. Others had recently been to Alabama and New Hampshire.”
“We had people this year from Chickamauga, Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold, Rossville, Tunnel Hill, Signal Mountain, Fayetteville (Tenn.), and Franklin (Tenn.),” said Warren.
Don Hays, a 1958 graduate and one of the main organizers of the 2018 reunion, tends to be the record-keeper of the group. He can tell you the professions classmates pursued, who was voted what in high school and so forth.
Hays said the class has distinguished itself as a bunch of hard-working, successful individuals who covered a wide range of pursuits: engineers, plant managers, mental health workers, private business owners, teachers, a county manager, presidents of companies, salespersons, real estate agents, secretaries, housewives, a music director, a pastor, a dietician and more.
Warren said the class voted to have another reunion next year to celebrate 65 years since graduation. She’s hoping more graduates will be able to make it, including one who lives in California.
And oh yes, she said, “The food at Park Place was great.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.