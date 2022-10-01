The folks at the LaFayette-Walker County Library admit they “stole” the idea from another library and it turned out to be a good one.

During the library’s summer reading club, a large, inflatable shark was placed inside the library and a challenge posted on Facebook: Sneak the shark out of the library, get a picture of yourself with it and return it -- without getting caught -- and you win a piece of candy.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

