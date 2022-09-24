LaFayette-Walker County Library inside

The LaFayette-Walker County Library will be getting a new HVAC system.

 LaFayette-Walker County Library

The LaFayette-Walker County Library will get a new heating and air conditioning unit after spending $50,000 over six years trying to keep its original system functioning.

On Sept. 22, the Walker County Board of Commissioners approved SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds to provide the new unit after hearing a presentation by the library’s assistant director, Chelsea Kovalevskiy.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

