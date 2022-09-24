The LaFayette-Walker County Library will get a new heating and air conditioning unit after spending $50,000 over six years trying to keep its original system functioning.
On Sept. 22, the Walker County Board of Commissioners approved SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds to provide the new unit after hearing a presentation by the library’s assistant director, Chelsea Kovalevskiy.
Kovalevskiy explained to the board that the current nine-year-old HVAC system was a “first generation” unit and plagued with the flaws that often come with that status. The library, she said, called on a mechanical engineer who recommended the fifth generation unit of the same manufacturer.
The fifth generation, the engineer said, was reliable and the library would save money by being able to stick with the same duct work and other parts.
The total replacement cost, said Kovalevskiy, would be $358,963, but the county will not have to bear that full cost. The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) offers major repair grants, typically on a 50/50 basis.
Because, said Kovalevskiy, the LaFayette-Walker Library has a reputation for handling its finances well, GPLS offered to assume 70% of the cost. The remaining 30% -- $107,688.90 -- will come from the $150,000 allotted to Walker County’s libraries in the current SPLOST funds.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.