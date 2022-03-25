At the March 14 Fort Oglethorpe City Council meeting, the first draft of an ordinance that would establish the LaFayette Road historic area as a special zoning district was read.
If passed, Ordinance Number 2022-14 will create the “LaFayette Road Overlay District” and outline rules for allowable types of businesses, as well as architectural and design features of buildings.
The goal, says the ordinance, is to set standards worthy of a historic downtown look and atmosphere and states that the city of Fort Oglethorpe has the authority to do so.
The revitalization of what is set to become the overlay district began several years ago and has recently seen progress in the form of streetscaping that includes new sidewalks, paving, brick crosswalks, lighting, signage and some landscaping.
With the streetscaping finished, the City Council enacted a temporary ban on all new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses in the proposed area. City Manager Molly Huhn says the moratorium allowed for time to think and plan for the new district and that current business owners on LaFayette Road have been very patient and supportive.
The moratorium should be ending soon. March 28 marks the second reading of the ordinance. A public hearing will be held by the Planning Advisory Board on April 5 at City Hall at 11 a.m. and another hearing on April 11 at 6 p.m., before the City Council meeting, where a third public reading and a vote will be held. The public is invited to share thoughts at the two public hearings.
According to Ordinance No. 2022-14, Section 3.2 (a): The LaFayette Road Overlay District is established to implement the “District-Downtown” character area of the Catoosa County Comprehensive Plan, as amended, including establishing restrictions and standards pertaining to the use and the visual and architectural character of the LaFayette Road corridor and surrounding area.
The ordinance goes on to state that the overlay area will be a mix of “Main Street” commercial, residential and institutional.
The overlay district will encompass properties on both sides of LaFayette Road, including some lying east and west behind properties with addresses on LaFayette Road, from the south side of the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Battlefield Parkway and stretching to the entrance of Chickamauga Battlefield.
Among the businesses expressly forbidden in the new district by this ordinance are motor vehicle and parts dealers, building material and gardening equipment and supplies sales, convenience stores, gas stations, beer/wine/liquor stores, pawn shops, manufactured home dealers, mini warehouses and self-storage, motor vehicle and trailer rentals, retail-goods rental centers, child day care, automotive repair shops, coin laundries and pet boarding kennels.
Some businesses that may be allowed under certain circumstances include tattoo and body piercing studios, restaurants and specialty snack and non-alcoholic beverage shops with drive-through windows, and medical offices.
The ordinance goes on to outline requirements for current and future business owners in the district: building and renovation plans must include color schemes and samples of materials. Neon colors are prohibited, as are a number of roofing materials. Huhn says exceptions will be considered for already existing businesses.
Many types of signs, both outdoor and indoor, will be prohibited, including internally illuminated signs.
The LaFayette Road Overlay District has been a long work in progress. Forty years ago, when Fort Oglethorpe was just over 30 years old, the main street boasted the popular My Place ice cream shop, a McDonald’s, a Taco Bell, other restaurants, two grocery stores, a pharmacy, an auto parts store, the famous Sear’s Shoe Store and many other shops and businesses.