Abuse at LaFayette’s recycling site has cost taxpayers $41,000 annually. The site will soon be moved to the city’s utility building at 2776 US Highway 27 Bypass. The site will be fenced in and under surveillance with designated times and dates for residents to recycle. City of LaFayette
LaFayette will soon relocate its free-to-use recycling site to a new location after years of abuse and costs to its residents.
The new location for the recycling site will be secured by a chainlink fence at the city’s utility building at 2776 US Highway 27 Bypass.
The recycling service was previously located between Farris and Shaw streets.
Designated times will be set within the fenced-in site to allow residents to recycle their paper, plastic and glass products to avoid any potential after hours abuse.
Background
In late summer 2021, the city revealed its recycling program has been abused over the past several years and at an annual cost to taxpayers of $41,000.
Once this was revealed in a press release last year, many residents took to the city’s Facebook page to weigh in on the subject. Several residents mentioned fencing the site, placing an attendant there, and installing security cameras around the area to bar further abuse.
The city offers its residents a free single-stream recycling service where paper, plastic and glass products can be mixed together. The bins are picked up by Fontana and sent to West Rock Recycling in Tennessee and separated at a cost to the city.
The free-to-the-public service has been abused and treated like a dump, where the persons responsible are dumping household garbage, metals, aluminum, contaminated plastic and paper products that can’t be recycled. On several of these occasions, by people outside of the city.
Wasted hours
LaFayette residents have weekly garbage pickup, which is charged to their individual utility bill. The city also offers free brush and debris removal based on a certain weight.
The recent abuse has cost the city’s Public Works Department several wasted hours each week removing the garbage from the recycling site to only to end up sending the waste to the landfill. This, of course, keeps Public Works from continuing to clean the four wards within the city.
This has been especially difficult for Public Works on Fridays as the city’s knuckle boom drivers are off and no one is certified to drive the knuckle booms. Unfortunately, this causes the non-certified Public Works officials to remove the waste by hand.
An earnest approach
The purpose of the recycling program is to benefit the environment.
Recycling reduces the need for extracting (mining, quarrying and logging), refining and processing raw materials, all of which create substantial air and water pollution.
Recycling allows for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to tackle climate change.
The single-stream recycling service only allows for paper, plastic and glass products placed inside the bins. This does not include what was previously abused at the former site, which included items like household garbage, furniture, appliances, etc.
“This will be a positive change to our recycling program as it eradicates any further potential abuse and will save our citizens money as far as recycling goes within the City of LaFayette,” Mayor Arnold said. “We take pride in working to maintain the natural beauty of our area for our residents to live, work and play.”