Recycling

Abuse at LaFayette’s recycling site has cost taxpayers $41,000 annually. The site will soon be moved to the city’s utility building at 2776 US Highway 27 Bypass. The site will be fenced in and under surveillance with designated times and dates for residents to recycle.

 City of LaFayette

Abuse at LaFayette’s recycling site has cost taxpayers $41,000 annually. The site will soon be moved to the city’s utility building at 2776 US Highway 27 Bypass. The site will be fenced in and under surveillance with designated times and dates for residents to recycle. City of LaFayette

LaFayette will soon relocate its free-to-use recycling site to a new location after years of abuse and costs to its residents.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In