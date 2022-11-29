A Walker County man convicted of trying to cast someone else’s absentee ballot was sentenced to 25 years — with a minimum of 15 behind bars.
“This prosecution, along with the stiff prison sentence, will hopefully send a clear message that we do not tolerate voter fraud in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit,” District Attorney Chris A. Arnt said in a release Monday, Nov. 28.
William Clifford Chase, 62, was found guilty Nov. 16 in Walker County Superior Court of first-degree forgery, illegal acts regarding election documents, unlawful acts regarding elector’s vote and repeat voting in the same election.
Arnt said it took the jury less than an hour of deliberations to convict Chase, who already had several felony convictions ranging from forgery and fraud to stealing public documents and impersonating an officer.
Chief Judge Kristina Graham sentenced him following the two-day trial.
The incident started when a Walker County resident’s absentee ballot for the January 2021 runoff election was sent by mistake to an old address, a PO Box in LaFayette.
When her ballot never arrived but her husband’s did, she called the Walker County Elections Office. They discovered they had received, but had not yet counted, an absentee ballot that appeared to have her signature on the Oath of Elector section.
The resident went to the elections office to view the ballot and immediately noticed it was not her signature. The forged ballot was canceled and a new one sent to her current address.
The elections office secured the suspect ballot and contacted the Secretary of State’s Office. Investigator Paul Cain was assigned to the case and determined Chase was the owner of the post office box the absentee ballot was sent to.
Chase had already submitted his own ballot for the January 2021 runoff election, and he told Cain no one else had access to the box.
Cain took the sealed absentee ballot to the GBI crime lab for fingerprint analysis and an expert found a print inside that matched Chase’s.
The State of Georgia was represented at trial by Assistant District Attorney Winston Franklin. Arnt praised his efforts and the investigation conducted by Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office.
“This defendant sought to disenfranchise a Walker County citizen. Thankfully Mr. Chase’s voter fraud was caught and we had sufficient evidence to successfully prosecute him,” Arnt said.