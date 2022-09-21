LaFayette Parade fire truck

Santa will be on hand for the LaFayette Christmas parade on Dec. 2. After the parade, he’ll stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children.

 City of LaFayette

You’ll find some great events lined up for the holiday season in LaFayette. Take a look.

Scare on the Square

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In