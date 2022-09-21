featured LaFayette holiday season: Scare on the Square, Christmas parade and light show, Reindeer Run, and a bazaar By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Sep 21, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Santa will be on hand for the LaFayette Christmas parade on Dec. 2. After the parade, he’ll stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children. City of LaFayette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You’ll find some great events lined up for the holiday season in LaFayette. Take a look.Scare on the SquareWhat: Trick-or-treatingWhen: Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.Where: Downtown LaFayetteCost: FreeLaFayette Christmas paradeWhen: Dec. 2, 7 p.m.Route: Starts at Ace Hardware (512 S. Main St.), then north on Main St., then left onto Margaret St. and into the parking lot of the old LaFayette High School.Special: After the parade, Santa will stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children.Cost: FreeParticipate in parade: Call 706-639-155011th annual Reindeer Run: 5K race and 1-mile Fun WalkWhat: Fundraiser by LaFayette Woman's Club for a number of causesWhen: Dec. 3, 9 a.m.Details: Visit https://www.athlinks.com/event/the-11th-annual-lafayette-reindeer-run-351805 to learn more, see route and to registerChristmas light showWhat: Large display of lights “dancing” to Christmas music. If weather is cold, roll up your windows and tune into FM 89.5 to listen while you watch.When: Dec. 1-31Where: Joe Stock Memorial Park, 302 N. Main St.LaFayette Christmas BazaarWhat: Homemade crafts, gifts, art and moreWhen: Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Where: LaFayette Recreation Center, 638 Main St.Apply to be a vendor: https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=5881 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 US Census Bureau takes stock of Catoosa County Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories New estimate for number of WA residents eligible for student loan forgiveness 1 hr ago WA makes undocumented immigrants eligible for COVID-19 relief funds 1 hr ago Hiking the freshly reworked Lower South Fork Skokomish in the Olympics? Thank a trail crew 1 hr ago With this app, score fancy croissants or a bag of groceries for under $7 in the Seattle area 1 hr ago School bus crashes in Greenport 1 hr ago