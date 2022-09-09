The City of LaFayette welcomes new LaFayette Golf Course Superintendent Walker Bryant. Bryant has recently transformed the greens to a new, more modern Bermuda grass, in time for the golf course’s grand re-opening.
The City of LaFayette welcomes new LaFayette Golf Course Superintendent Walker Bryant, who brings new greens to the local outdoor attraction, which will host a grand re-opening on Sept. 14.
Bryant began working for the city on July 18, after the golf course was closed on June 15 while work began on updating and clearing portions of the course.
The course was partially re-opened on July 23, allowing only temporary greens to play for golfers until the re-opening.
The first 100 golfers to arrive at the grand re-opening day on Sept. 14 will receive gifts from the LaFayette Golf Course clubhouse.
Background
Bryant, originally from Monroe, N.C., Bryant received his turf grass management degree from North Carolina State in 2005. Recently, Bryant worked as superintendent of Cherokee Ridge Golf Course south of Huntsville, Ala.
Bryant is experienced in TifEagle greens from his time at Sea Island Golf Resort in Saint Simons Island, one of the top ten golf resorts in Georgia.
New modern greens
Bryant began working to transform the golf course from its longtime Bentgrass to the new, modern TifEagle Ultra Dwarf Bermuda grass.
“We have changed grass types completely,” Bryant said. “We went from a cool-season grass to a warm-season grass.”
“This grass is not your generic Bermuda grass. These course changes provide a superior playing surface throughout much of the golfing season,” Bryant said.
This change brings with it the benefit for the golf course turf to peak at the same time, so the course will be complete Bermuda grass throughout the property, which allows for the new grass to grow and thrive from April to November’s first frost.
“It’s a better playing condition, better surface — and overall will improve the quality of the golf course,” LaFayette Parks & Recreation Director Jason Shattuck said.
Shattuck said this change keeps the LaFayette Golf Course up to the current trends in today’s modern golf course evolution.
Additional plans at the golf course include irrigation upgrades in 2023, followed by opening sight lines along the course through minor tree and limb removal.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this transition, and we very excited to welcome everybody back and hope they really enjoy the improvements,” Shattuck said.
Upcoming tournaments
Upcoming tournaments include the American Legion Post 339 Veterans Legacy Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The deadline to sign up is Sept. 28. Contact Chauncey Fowler at 423-242-5424.
That will be followed by the Oct. 6 Child Advocacy Tournament, the Oct. 13 Jimmy Simpson Foundation Tournament, and the Oct. 22 Gordon Lee High School Alumni Tournament.
Every Monday, the LaFayette Golf Course hosts the Senior Tournament for seniors citizens 50-years-old and up, totaling 40-45 tournaments per year.
“We’re excited to welcome Walker to the team and appreciate all of the work he has accomplished in this transition as we prepare to host our grand re-opening on September 14,” Shattuck said.