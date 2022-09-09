The City of LaFayette welcomes new LaFayette Golf Course Superintendent Walker Bryant, who brings new greens to the local outdoor attraction, which will host a grand re-opening on Sept. 14.

Bryant began working for the city on July 18, after the golf course was closed on June 15 while work began on updating and clearing portions of the course.

