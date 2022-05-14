LaFayette city pool

LaFayette city pool

 City of LaFayette

Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. LaFayette’s city pool opens this year on Saturday, May 28.

Address: 638 S. Main St., LaFayette

Hours and cost

A few of the rules

  • No alcohol (coolers will be checked at the gate)
  • No smoking or vaping inside pool area
  • Eating allowed in concession area and poolside but not in pool

More information: Call 706-639-1590

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

