LaFayette city pool opens May 28
By Tamara Wolk
TWolk@CatoosaNews.com
May 14, 2022

Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. LaFayette's city pool opens this year on Saturday, May 28.

Address: 638 S. Main St., LaFayette

Hours and cost
Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.; age 3 and under, free; $4 per person or $40 season pass for individual or $100 season pass for up to five family members

Night swim ("Late Dippers"): Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; $2 per person

Pool party rentals: $125/2 hours
https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/LaFayetteGA/facility/2633/LPRD-Swimming-Pool

Swimming lessons available for ages 5-12. $50 for two weeks. Info and sign-up here: https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/LaFayetteGA/program/48519/Swim-Lessons-2022

A few of the rules
No alcohol (coolers will be checked at the gate)
No smoking or vaping inside pool area
Eating allowed in concession area and poolside but not in pool

More information: Call 706-639-1590

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.