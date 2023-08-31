LaFayette voters are going to be hopping this year learning about candidates for City Council. Qualifying ended Aug. 23, with eight people running for three seats.

At-large: Incumbent Wayne Swanson will face challenger Mark Lemons.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

