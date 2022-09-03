Wasn’t last weekend Memorial Day? The year 2022 is zipping by and Labor Day is upon us. It seems the public pools no sooner opened than they’re about to close.
If you’re fortunate, you’ll have off work on Sept. 5, this year’s Labor Day. On the other hand, your fortune may be that you’re working or your business is open on Labor Day.
After a long two-plus years of uncertainty and struggle, America, including Catoosa and Walker counties and their cities, seems to be fighting its way back to life.
Labor Day, which celebrates American workers and their resilience, became a national holiday in 1894. This 128th U.S. Labor Day is especially meaningful for all those who can freely gather with family and friends, conduct business and plan a future.
Catoosa County resident Luke Durham says that while his workplace thrived during the pandemic and he got a lot of overtime, bonuses and other incentives to keep working, there was nevertheless a sense of “not knowing what would be next” hanging over even the most essential workers. “So many people who felt secure in their jobs lost them,” Durham says. “It got to where you felt you should prepare for the worst.”
“Things feel more stable now,” says Durham, “I think people are regaining their belief in the American dream. I don’t know if that’s premature, but we’re optimists in America.”
We thought readers might enjoy a local look back to days right before the pandemic turned our lives around. Here are some photos of “Labor Day in the Streets” 2019 in Fort Oglethorpe.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.