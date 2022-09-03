Wasn’t last weekend Memorial Day? The year 2022 is zipping by and Labor Day is upon us. It seems the public pools no sooner opened than they’re about to close.

If you’re fortunate, you’ll have off work on Sept. 5, this year’s Labor Day. On the other hand, your fortune may be that you’re working or your business is open on Labor Day.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

