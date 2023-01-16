qcellsdalton

Qcells already has a plant in Dalton and is adding a second one there, due later this year.

 Source: Qcells

ATLANTA - A Korean solar panel manufacturing company has announced plans to expand an existing operation in Dalton and build a new plant in Cartersville.

The commitment of more than $2.5 billion by Hanwha Qcells, the largest-ever single investment in solar manufacturing in the United States, will create 2,500 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

