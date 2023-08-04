ATLANTA — A Korean manufacturer of construction materials will build its first U.S. plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday, Aug. 3.

Duckshin Housing will invest more than $15 million in a plant in Athens that will create more than 100 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

