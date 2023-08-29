ATLANTA — A Korean automotive supplier will build a manufacturing facility in West Point to serve the nearby Kia plant and other automakers, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Daesol Ausys will invest $72 million in the project and create more than 140 jobs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

