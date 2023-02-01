ATLANTA - Georgia’s political leaders celebrated Kia Day at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 31, touting past successes at Kia’s plant in West Point even as the Korean automaker prepares to start producing electric vehicles in the U.S.

The West Point Kia plant, which opened in 2009, is turning out more than 1,400 cars per day, Stuart Countess, president and CEO of Kia Georgia, said during an outdoor ceremony at Liberty Plaza across from the Capitol. The company expects to pass the 4 million mark sometime in April, he said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In