ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp won’t be on the ballot next year, but his leadership committee will be hard at work.

The Georgians First Leadership Committee (GFLC) announced a six-figure voter contact campaign Wednesday, May 31, on behalf of Republican candidates in competitive legislative districts.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

