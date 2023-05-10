ATLANTA - A New York-based long-term care advocacy group is criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to remove a pay raise for direct care workers serving Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the fiscal 2024 state budget.

A federally funded study the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities conducted recommended a wage increase of $6 an hour for direct care workers, the group Caring Across Generations reported recently in a news release. The General Assembly approved the proposal and added it to next year’s budget, pending approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

