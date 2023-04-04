ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp exercised his veto pen Tuesday, April 4, less than a week after the General Assembly adjourned for the year.

Kemp vetoed House Bill 319, which prohibits the University System of Georgia Board of Regents from raising tuition or fees more than 3% without the approval of the legislature. The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate each passed the measure unanimously March 29, the final day of the 2023 legislative session.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

