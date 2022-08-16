ATLANTA - A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director.

Kemp nominated Mike Register Monday, Aug. 15, to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

