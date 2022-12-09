ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday, Dec. 8, suspending the state sales tax on gasoline for the seventh and final time since March, when pump prices began climbing after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The latest suspension will run through Jan. 10, the day after Georgia lawmakers convene under the Gold Dome for the 2023 General Assembly session. After that, Kemp will look to the legislature to help provide tax relief to Georgians in other ways, the governor said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

