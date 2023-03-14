ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a $32.5 billion mid-year state budget that includes property tax relief for Georgia homeowners and security grants for every public school in the state.

“It delivers on the promises I made last year,” Kemp, who won a second term in office last November, said Monday, March 13, during a ceremony celebrating the spending plan he signed March 10. The General Assembly had given the mid-year budget final passage the day before.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

