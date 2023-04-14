ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed five education bills into law, including measures aimed at bolstering school safety and improving literacy.

“These bills will help improve literacy in our state and ensure our schools have the resources they need to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for both students and teachers,” Kemp said.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

