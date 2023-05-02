ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a fishing rights bill the General Assembly passed in the waning seconds of this year’s session.

Senate Bill 115, which the governor inked late Monday, May 1, guarantees Georgians’ right to fish in navigable portions of the state’s rivers and streams.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

