ATLANTA - Gov. Brian signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday, April 25, establishing a mental health support program grant for veterans and their families.

House Bill 414, which the General Assembly passed unanimously, will provide matching grants to nonprofits that serve veterans, subject to the availability of funding.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In