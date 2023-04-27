BUFORD - Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of tough-on-crime bills into law Wednesday, April 26, including a crackdown on gangs recruiting minors.

“We’re saying loud and clear, ‘Come after our kids, and we will be coming after you,’ ” Kemp told members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association at a conference at Lake Lanier Islands’ Legacy Lodge. “We will not let up in Georgia until gangs are literally gone because their members are behind bars.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

