ATLANTA - Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged Monday, Oct. 17, to turn up the heat on criminal gangs and reform the system for granting no-cash bail if he wins a second term next month.

Kemp released a public safety platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing a database for gang research and prevention, and requiring judges to consider criminal history when issuing “own recognizance” bonds.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

