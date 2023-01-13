ATLANTA - State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.

Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday, Jan. 12, that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

